Wagner chief Prigozhin was on plane that crashed, confirms Russian aviation agency

Moscow, Aug 24: Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, was on board a plane that crashed without a survivor northwest of Moscow, Russian aviation agency has confirmed, Russian State media reported.

The plane crash occured months after Prigozhin staged a mutiny against Russia's military leadership.

An investigation has been launched into the crash of the Embraer plane in the Tver Region on Wednesday, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said noting that Prigozhin was among the passengers, according to TASS.