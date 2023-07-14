Wagner group simply does not exist: Vladimir Putin

"On the one hand, at the meeting I gave an assessment of what they had done on the battlefield (in Ukraine), and on the other hand, of what they had done during the events of June 24. "Thirdly, I showed them possible options for their further service, including the use of their combat experience. That was it," Putin was quoted as saying.

When asked if the group would be retained as a fighting unit, the President replied: "Well, Wagner PMC does not exist. We do not have a law for private military organisations. It simply does not exist. There is no such legal entity.