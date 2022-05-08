WAPC expresses concern over uncontrolled spread of fake news

New Delhi: The World Association of Press Councils (WAPC) on Sunday condemned killings of journalists across the globe and expressed "utmost concern" over “uncontrolled” spread of fake news and misinformation on social media and other digital platforms.

At the conclusion of its four-day annual general body meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, the international media body noted that bloggers and influencers "with ulterior motives" continued to take advantage of the anonymity in digital platforms and create falsehood and lies without having any accountability or legal implications.