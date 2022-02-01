War displaced families return home in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

Kabul: Afghan families who were forced to leave their homes in Nangarhar province’s Shinwari area during the 20-year conflict are finally returning, the media reported.

Shinwari is a large area located alongside the Durand Line - the de-facto border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, reports TOLO News.

The area comprises six districts -- Spin Ghar, Nazian, Achin, Haska-Mina, Dor Baba and Ghani Khel.