Warnings of global food shortage as missiles hit Odesa

European Council President Charles Michel, who was forced to take shelter as he visited Odesa, warned that badly needed supplies are stuck.

Ukraine and the EU have discussed taking "immediate measures to unblock Ukraine's ports for grain exports" after Russia's blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports has forced its grain exporters to look for alternatives to move their cargo.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said he discussed preventing "a global food crisis triggered by Russia's aggressive actions" during talks with European Council President Charles Michel on his visit to Odesa, BBC reported.