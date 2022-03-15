Watch: Anti-war activist interrupts live Russian state TV news show

The moment was a risky protest in a country where independent media has been blocked or shuttered and it has become illegal to contradict the government's narrative of the war.

An anchor was speaking during the newscast when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with no war scrawled in English across the top, with a message in Russian below calling on people not to believe Russian propaganda.

Within seconds, the news program cut away to another scene.

Russia's state TV regularly amplifies the government line that says troops entered Ukraine to save people from neo-Nazis and to defend Russians from a country that was preparing to attack. The invasion of Ukraine is being characterized in Russia as a special military operation."