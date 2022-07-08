Watch: Ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot in shock Japan attack

World

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of an attack that shocked many in Japan, which is one of the world's safest nations and has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.ANI
Nara (Japan), Jul 8: Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest.

