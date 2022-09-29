We had to take decisive action: UK PM Liz Truss

London: UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has defended last week’s mini-budget, saying it was a necessary “decisive action” that had to be taken.

In her first comments on the market turmoil since the September 23 announcements made by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, Truss on Thursday defended her plans to cut taxes and increase borrowing, saying “we had to take decisive action”, reports the BBC.

The Prime Minister also said the government was working to protect people from high energy costs and was prepared to take “controversial and difficult decisions” to get the economy moving.

Growth won’t “come through overnight”, she said, adding that the mini-budget puts the UK on a “better trajectory for the long-term”.

Truss denied that the tax cuts were solely benefiting the wealthy, saying that “simply isn’t true” and insisted that she was pursuing the “right plan”.