We will be happy to host Quad Summit in India in 2024, says PM Modi in Japan

"We will be happy to host the Quad summit in India in 2024," PM Modi said in the opening remarks of the Quad meeting held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven Summit (G-7) meeting in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. PM Modi was addressing leaders of the US, Australia and Japan, which along with Japan constitute the informal strategic forum called the Quadrilateral Grouping whose primary objective is working for a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"Quad will continue to make efforts towards global good, welfare of the people, prosperity and peace," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.