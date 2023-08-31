Weak El Nino conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that weak El Nino conditions are currently prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region, however, positive Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months.

"The latest Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System (MMCFS) and other global model forecasts indicate that the El Nino conditions are likely to intensify further and continue until early next year. Apart from the ENSO conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as Indian Ocean Sea Surface Temperatures (SSTs) also have an influence on the Indian Monsoon," the IMD said in its report.

"Currently, borderline positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean. The latest forecasts from MMCFS and other global models indicate that the positive IOD conditions are likely to strengthen during the upcoming months," it added.