Webb telescope finds water, new mystery in rare comet

Washington, May 16: In a breakthrough, the powerful James Webb Space Telescope has found the presence of water around a comet in the main asteroid belt for the first time.

Using Webb's NIRSpec (Near-Infrared Spectrograph) instrument, astronomers confirmed gas -- specifically water vapour -- around Comet 238P/Read, indicating that water ice from the primordial solar system can be preserved in that region.

"In the past, we've seen objects in the main belt with all the characteristics of comets, but only with this precise spectral data from the Webb can we say yes, it's definitely water ice that is creating that effect," explained lead author and astronomer Michael Kelley of the University of Maryland.

"With Webb's observations of Comet Read, we can now demonstrate that water ice from the early solar system can be preserved in the asteroid belt," Kelley said. The study was published in the journal Nature.

Comet Read is a main belt comet -- an object that resides in the main asteroid belt but which periodically displays a halo, or coma, and tail like a comet. Main belt comets themselves are a fairly new classification, and Comet Read was one of the original three comets used to establish the category.

Before that, comets were understood to reside in the Kuiper Belt and Oort Cloud, beyond the orbit of Neptune, where their ices could be preserved farther from the Sun.