WEF ‘Davos Agenda’ closed with world leaders’ global economic concerns

New Delhi/Geneva: The week-long meeting convened leaders on “The State Of The World” -- the Davos Agenda -- closed on Friday with headline-making dialogues by Heads of state and governments, international organisations, business, and civil society.
World leaders spoke on the global economic outlook, energy transition, social justice, healthy future and resiliency in their special addresses. It was the first global platform of the year and focused on driving concerted action among key global stakeholders.
“We are seeing challenges mounting from supply chain disruptions to tectonic shifts in labour markets, to inflation figures which are of concern to policy-makers and individuals alike. The year ahead is a crucial one to work together, rebuild trust and shape a better and more inclusive future for all,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum.
“In the middle of new challenges, the world today needs new avenues, new resolutions. Today, every country in the world needs cooperation with each other more than ever before,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Our multi-lingual, multi-cultural environment is a great strength that teaches us not just to think of ourselves in times of crisis but to work in the best interests of the world,” Modi added.
“Turning this ship around will take immense willpower and ingenuity from governments and businesses alike in every major-emitting nation,” said Antonio Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General.
“We see a clear role for businesses and investors in supporting our net-zero goal.”
“We need to embrace cooperation and jointly defeat the Covid-19 pandemic. Confronted by the once-in-a-century pandemic, which will affect the future of humanity, the international community has fought a tenacious battle,” said Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China.
“Facts have shown once again that amid the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries are not riding separately in some 190 small boats but are rather all in a giant ship on which our shared destiny hinges. Small boats may not survive a storm, but a giant ship is strong enough to brave a storm.”