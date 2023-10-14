We're working like hell to get missing Americans back: Biden

Washington, Oct 14: US President Joe Biden has assured that "we're working like hell" to secure the release of the 14 American nationals who remain unaccounted in Israel following the Hamas militant group's unprecedented assault on October 7.
In an interview with CBS News which will be aired on Sunday, the President said: "I say we're going to do everything in our power to find them. Everything in our power. And I'm not going to go into the detail of that, but there's -- we're working like hell on it."
His remarks came after he spoke to the families of the missing Americans on Friday on a conference call.