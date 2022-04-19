‘West pushing Ukraine to fight on’

Moscow: Russia’s defense minister has accused the U.S. and other Western nations of supplying Ukraine with weapons so that it continues fighting until the last Ukrainian.

Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday at a meeting with the top military brass that Washington and its allies are doing all they can to drag out Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

He noted that the growing supplies of foreign weapons clearly signal their intention to provoke the Kyiv regime to keep fighting until the last Ukrainian.