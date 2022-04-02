West, Russia mull nuclear steps in a ‘more dangerous’ world

Washington: Russia’s assault on Ukraine and its veiled threats of using nuclear arms have policymakers, past and present, thinking the unthinkable: How should the West respond to a Russian battlefield explosion of a nuclear bomb?

The default US policy answer, say some architects of the post-Cold War nuclear order, is with discipline and restraint.

That could entail stepping up sanctions and isolation for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Rose Gottemoeller, deputy secretary-general of NATO from 2016 to 2019.