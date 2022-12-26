What is Covid variant XBB that accounts for more than 18% of US cases?

New Delhi: The XBB sub-variant of Covid-19's Omicron variant is fast emerging as the dominant type in India, and now it accounts for more than 18 percent of cases in the US as well.

According to the WHO, XBB is a recombined subvariant, a sub-lineage of the Omicron variants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 which means it is a subvariant of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, not a new variant.

The WHO says that while further studies are needed, the current data do not suggest there are substantial differences in disease severity for XBB infections.

However, early evidence points to a higher re-infection risk compared to other circulating Omicron sublineages.