WHO alerts as more monkeypox cases reported in Britain

London: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued an warning that more cases of the monkeypox virus could be reported in Britain.

An investigation is underway by British health officials to detect the cause of the outbreak which has hit mainly London, now affecting nine people, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Based on currently available information, infection seems to have been locally acquired in the United Kingdom. The extent of local transmission is unclear at this stage and there is the possibility of identification of further cases,” the WHO added.