WHO classifies non-sugar sweetener Aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans, but safe within limits

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans (Group 2B) on the basis of limited evidence for cancer in humans, particularly hepatocellular carcinoma, which is a type of liver cancer. The WHO in the press release noted that there was limited evidence for cancer in experimental animals and limited evidence regarding the possible mechanisms for causing cancer.

JECFA noted that the data evaluated indicated no significant reason to change the previously determined acceptable daily intake of 0–40 mg/kg body weight for aspartame. It said that aspartame is safe to consume within this limit per day.

The WHO press release said, "The committee, therefore, reaffirmed that it is safe for a person to consume within this limit per day. For example, with a can of diet soft drink containing 200 or 300 mg of aspartame, an adult weighing 70kg would need to consume more than 9–14 cans per day to exceed the acceptable daily intake, assuming no other intake from other food sources."

Francesco Branca in a statement said, "Cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. Every year, 1 in 6 people die from cancer. Science is continuously expanding to assess the possible initiating or facilitating factors of cancer, in the hope of reducing these numbers and the human toll."

"The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies," he added.

In the press release, the WHO stated that the IARC’s hazard identifications are the first fundamental step to understanding the carcinogenicity of an agent by identifying its specific properties and its potential to cause harm, i.e. cancer. IARC classifications showcase the strength of scientific evidence as to whether an agent can cause cancer in humans, but they do not reflect the risk of developing cancer at a given exposure level.