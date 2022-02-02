WHO recommends countries ease COVID measures ‘in steady, slow way’

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on countries that are starting to lift Covid-19 measures to do so in a steady and slow way, as recent data have shown a sharp increase in coronavirus-related deaths around the world.

“Since the Omicron variant was first identified just 10 weeks ago, almost 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO, more than were reported in the whole of 2020. We are now starting to see a very worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.