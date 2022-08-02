Who was Al Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Washington: Ayman al-Zawahiri succeeded as the leader of the global terror group Al Qaeda after former US President Barack Obama took out the Osama Bin Laden in a planned attack in Abotttabad in 2011.

Al-Zawahiri, who was killed in a US drone strike carried out by the CIA in Kabul on Sunday, was a top deputy to bin Laden before taking the helm of the group.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid confirmed and condemned the attack on Twitter, calling it “a clear violation of international principles”.