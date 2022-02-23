Will not agree to any change in status quo: Jaishankar on eastern Ladakh standoff

"We are absolutely clear that we will not agree to any change in the status quo. Any attempt to change the LAC unilaterally by one side. So however complex it is, however long it takes, however difficult it is, I think that clarity is what guides us," he said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar said achieving disengagement is the goal right now and that he was optimistic about the resolution of the issues.

"I would say other than optimism, it is very important to have perseverance. Believe me, I have got those qualities in reasonable measure and my system has it in the reasonable measure which is more important," he said. "We will carry on with this and disengagement is right now the goal. Because it is only when disengagement happens we can then start talking about de-escalation," he added.