Will not align with India or China, says Sri Lankan President

Wickremesinghe participated in the 'Ocean Nations: The 3rd Annual Indo-Pacific Islands Dialogue,' on Tuesday which was moderated by Dan Baer, Senior Vice President for Policy Research at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. The event was hosted by the Carnegie Endowment and Sasakawa Foundation.

Responding to a question raised on the Hambantota port, the President expressed concerns over the labelling of the Hambantota commercial port as a Chinese military base.

“The country is developing the Trincomalee harbour in cooperation with India and intends to raise the matter at international forums,” he said.