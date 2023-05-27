Won't accept China's pre-conditions to pursue communications, says US State Department official

Washington: A senior US State Department official has said that pre-conditions set by Beijing would not be acceptable to pursue communication with the country, reported Voice of America (VOA).

As China's economy squeezes, its quest to emerge as a global superpower is on the back burner. China's unrealistic goals are hurting its economic growth prospects and it has backed off its yearly economic growth target resulting in pummelled consumer spending, manufacturing and trade, reported Khabarhub. In 2022, China has set its GDP growth target at more than 5 per cent and the claimed achievement has been around 3 per cent.

Concerning China and Ukraine ahead of the Global Chiefs of Mission Conference in mid-June, when US ambassadors will travel to Washington for consultations, the United States Department of State senior official, Derek Chollet told VOA in an interview, that there is little evidence that China is willing to utilise its influence over Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine.