World Bank dims outlook for global economy amid Russia war

Washington: The World Bank has sharply downgraded its outlook for the global economy, pointing to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the prospect of widespread food shortages and concerns about the potential return of “stagflation” a toxic mix of high inflation and sluggish growth unseen for more than four decades.

The 189-country anti-poverty agency predicted on Tuesday that the world economy will expand 2.9 percent this year.

That would be down from 5.7 percent global growth in 2021 and from the 4.1 percent it had forecast for 2022 back in January.