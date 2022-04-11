World Bank projects Ukraine’s economy to shrink by 45% in 2022

The economy in the region’s emerging markets and developing countries is now forecast to shrink by 4.1 per cent this year, compared with the pre-conflict forecast of a 3 per cent growth as the economic shocks from the conflict compound the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the update revealed, noting that the contraction is twice as large as the pandemic-induced contraction in 2020.

Ukraine’s economy is expected to shrink by an estimated 45.1 per cent this year, “although the magnitude of the contraction will depend on the duration and intensity” of the conflict, it noted.

Hit by unprecedented sanctions, Russia’s economy has already plunged into a “deep recession” with output projected to contract by 11.2 per cent in 2022, according to the update.