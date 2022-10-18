World Bank steps in to mediate India-Pak water dispute

Islamabad: The World Bank announced the beginning of two parallel legal processes to address Pakistans concerns over two hydropower projects on the western rivers by India in violation of the Indus Basin Treaty, breaking a six-year-old gridlock.

The World Bank, which brokered the I960’s Indus Basin Treaty took a complex path after Islamabad and New Delhi could not build consensus on any single mechanism for the dispute resolution, given in the treaty, The Express Tribune reported.

“In line with its responsibilities under the Indus Waters Treaty, the World Bank has made the appointments. in the two separate processes requested by India and Pakistan in relation to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants,” the bank said in a statement.

India had requested for appointment of a ‘Neutral Expert’, while Pakistan opted for Court of Arbitration.