World faces increasing risk of recession in next 12 months, IMF says

"It is going to be a tough 2022 - and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession," The Guardian reported.



The IMF would be downgrading its growth forecasts for global growth for both 2022 and 2023 later this month, she said, having warned in April that its forecast of 3.6 per cent was likely to be revised downwards.



The European Central Bank is under pressure to raise interest rates to combat inflation and protect the euro, which this week slumped to parity with the US dollar for the first time in two decades.