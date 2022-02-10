‘World has seen 5 lakh COVID deaths since Omicron’

About 100,000 of these deaths occurred in the US, since Omicron was declared a “variant of concern”, the World Health Organization has said.

WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud said in an online Q&A session that the death toll is “tragic” given the availability of “effective vaccines”.

He added there have been 130 million reported cases of the coronavirus globally since Omicron.

Doctors and public health officials believe that Omicron has been particularly lethal to people over 75, the unvaccinated and the medically vulnerable, the report said.