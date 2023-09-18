World leaders at UN to focus on development, climate change under Ukraine War’s shadow

United Nations: Presidents, prime ministers, princes and monarchs begin their annual gathering in New York on Monday focusing on development and climate change, while the harrowing Ukraine War which the world body is powerless to stop hovers over them.

The two issues are primary concerns of the Global South, many countries of which face a severe financial crunch in meeting the challenges, while their problems have been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will push the industrialised countries to increase their funding for the causes of development and climate change.

They start their week of packed programmes on Monday with the summit on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the 17 lofty ambitions hoping to cure the world's ills from poverty and hunger to climate change and inequality, while bringing about peace and justice by 2030.