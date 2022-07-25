World leaders congratulate India’s new President Murmu

Beijing/Moscow, July 25: Several world leaders, including presidents of China, Russia, Sri Lanka and Nepal, have congratulated India's new president DroupadiMurmu who assumed office on Monday and expressed their desire to work with her to enhance their respective nations' multifaceted ties with India.
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Murmu, 64, on assuming office, saying he stands ready to work with her to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and properly handle differences.
In the congratulatory message, President Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbours of each other, and that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, as well as conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world.
Xi said that he attaches great importance to China-India relations, and stands ready to work with Murmu to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, properly handle differences and push bilateral ties forward on the right track, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
Murmu, India's youngest president and the first to be born after Independence, took the oath of office on Monday. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall.
She is the country's first tribal head of state and the second woman in the post.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Murmu and expressed hope that she will further promote bilateral productive cooperation.
We attach much importance to the relations of a special privileged strategic partnership with India," Putin said in the message.
"I hope your activities as the head of state will promote the further development of the Russian-Indian political dialogue and productive cooperation in different areas for the benefit of our friendly nations and in the interests of stronger international stability and security," he said in his message on Saturday.
Sri Lanka's newly-appointed President RanilWickremesinghe congratulated Murmu, recalling the close ties between the two nations and underlining that her leadership offers "fresh impetus" to the joint endeavours to nurture and strengthen the cordial ties they enjoy.