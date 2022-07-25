World leaders congratulate India’s new President Murmu

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated Murmu, 64, on assuming office, saying he stands ready to work with her to enhance political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation and properly handle differences.

In the congratulatory message, President Xi pointed out that China and India are important neighbours of each other, and that a healthy and stable China-India relationship is in line with the fundamental interests of the two countries and their people, as well as conducive to peace, stability and development in the region and across the world.