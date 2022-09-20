World leaders meet at UNGA under dark clouds, grasping for silver lining

About 150 heads of government or state are expected at the meeting formally known as the general debate of the Assembly that is held amid high security.



Setting the mood for the meeting, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his opening address to the assembled presidents, prime ministers, royalty and ministers is expected to outline the problems but also signal optimism.



His Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "You can expect the Secretary-General to deliver a sober, substantive and solutions-focused report card on the state of our world where geopolitical divides are putting all of us at risk."



"There will be no sugar coating in his remarks, but he will outline reasons for hope," he said.



As the world emerged from the worst of the Covid pandemic, the high-level meeting is taking place in-person after two years - it was all virtual in 2020 and hybrid 2021.



But it has met head-on another crisis, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its fallout are likely to figure in some form in the speeches by the representatives of 193 countries during the six days of the high-level meeting that stretches into next Monday.



Any relief from the waning of the Covid pandemic from its horrific effects have been offset by the economic crisis and the threats of famine spawned by the war.



Although his country will be much-discussed, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be there but the Assembly has given him special permission to speak through a video link at the meeting where all countries are to attend in person.



Russia's President Vladimir Putin will not be there, either in person or virtually, but will cast a dark shadow over the meeting.

