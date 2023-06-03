World leaders mourn loss of lives in Odisha train accident

New Delhi: After the most horrific train accident in over two decades left 261 people dead and over 900 injured in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, mourned the loss of lives on Saturday.

Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the deadly train collision in Balasore.

"We share the grief of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident, and wish a speedy recovery for those injured," an official statement read.

Japan's Prime Minister Kishida sent a condolence message to Prime Minister Modi following the accident, which read: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of many precious lives and the injuries in the train accident in Odisha.

On behalf of the Government of Japan and its people, I would like to express our heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families. I also pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured."