World leaders to reflect on 'State of the World' during Davos Agenda 2022

Geneva: The Davos Agenda 2022 kicking off on Monday will provide an opportunity for world leaders to reflect on the "State of the World" and shape solutions for critical challenges in the year ahead, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Two years since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the five-day online event "will focus on driving concerted action among key global stakeholders", Xinhua news agency quoted the WEF as saying in a statement.