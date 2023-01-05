World will benefit if people of India, China work together in cultivating inner peace: Dalai Lama

Thiruvananthapuram: The Dalai Lama says the entire planet would benefit if China, historically a Buddhist country, were to follow the ancient Indian wisdom embedded in the ideals of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna', and more than the two-and-a-half billion people in both countries were to work on cultivating inner peace.

The spiritual leader made this observation in an article to a publication of a leading vernacular publication, here.

"Over the years, India has taken great strides in many fields, especially in the context of science and technology. Yet even as external disarmament is necessary, inner disarmament is no less important. In this regard, I genuinely feel that India can play a leading role, thanks to its great tradition of peaceful understanding rooted in the treasures of 'ahimsa' and 'karuna'," wrote the 87-year-old spiritual leader.

"Such wisdom is beyond any one religion and it has the potential to encourage a more integrated and ethically grounded way of being in contemporary society. Therefore, I encourage everyone to try to cultivate 'karuna' (compassion) and 'ahimsa' (doing no harm)" the Dalai Lama elucidated in his scholarly article.