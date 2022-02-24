World will hold Russia accountable for unprovoked attack on Ukraine: Biden

In a statement issued by the White House, Biden said that "Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering".

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the US and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," he said.

Biden said that he will be monitoring the situation in Ukraine and will will meet his G7 counterparts on Friday morning after which further actions will be taken.