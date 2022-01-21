World worse now due to COVID, climate, conflict: UN chief

Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press that the appeal for peace he issued on his first day in the U.N.’s top job on Jan. 1, 2017, and his priorities in his first term of trying to prevent conflicts and tackle global inequalities, the COVID-19 crisis and a warming planet haven’t changed.

The secretary-general of the U.N. has no power, Guterres said. We can have influence. I can persuade. I can meditate, but I have no power.