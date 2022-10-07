World would face Armageddon if Putin uses tactical nuke weapon: Biden

One fear is that he could use a short range "tactical" nuclear weapon to try to stop Ukraine's counter-offensive in its tracks and force Kiev to negotiate and cede territory, the report added.



If Russia did use a nuclear weapon, it would leave the US and its allies with the dilemma of how to respond, with most experts and former officials predicting that if Washington struck back militarily, it would most likely be with conventional weapons, to try to avert rapid escalation to an all-out nuclear war.



But Biden said on Thursday night: "I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.