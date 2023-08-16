X slows down access to competitors, news sites

San Francisco, Aug 16: X, formerly known as Twitter, has limited traffic to certain websites disliked by its owner, Elon Musk, by slowing down the speed of accessing links.

The websites included The New York Times, Instagram, Bluesky, Threads, Substack, among others, reports TechCrunch, citing sources.

On Tuesday, the platform seemed to be correcting this delayed access to websites.

There was a five-second delay in the web pages loading after clicking on links to these websites on X.

In the past, Musk had publicly attacked each of these websites.

Musk and X were potentially taking away traffic and ad revenue from these companies, by delaying traffic to the websites.