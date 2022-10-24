Xi Jinping expects to be in command till 2035

Now, the Communists party in China moves on to a new central task -- to achieve the "second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

The mega Chinese goal is tied to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China -- which would be 2049 -- but Xi has pushed the date for "basically" realizing this goal forward to 2035.