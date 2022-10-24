Xi Jinping expects to be in command till 2035

New Delhi, Oct 24: Certainly, some critique put him on a par with Deng Xiaoping or even Mao Zedong. Some years ago, Xi Jinping made a classic statement - "One must build a good cage. If the cage is too loose or is very good but the door is not closed, and one is free to go in and out, then that is of no use."
Now, the Communists party in China moves on to a new central task -- to achieve the "second centenary goal of building China into a great modern socialist country in all respects and to advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.
The mega Chinese goal is tied to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China -- which would be 2049 -- but Xi has pushed the date for "basically" realizing this goal forward to 2035.
Conveniently, that leaves the door open for Xi to still be in command of the party at the big celebration 13 years from now.
Marxists in once upon a time Red forte Tripura - used to often say the line from a play. The line of the play was of course penned obviously with a pro-Left liberal sentiment:
"Every war or struggle is for power, and power can never do good to anybody".
The economic policy that Xi has put forward contains a similar sort of contradiction.
The central idea of the "dual circulation" policy is that China should increase its trade surplus with the wider world, while simultaneously becoming more dependent on its domestic economy to drive consumption.