Xi Jinping faces unprecedented dissent as protests grip China

Beijing, Nov 28: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday faced unprecedented dissent after thousands of demonstrators protested in cities across the country over the weekend against his zero-Covid strategy, with some daring to openly call for his removal in the streets.

"Step down, Xi Jinping! Step down, Communist Party," some protesters yelled among hundreds who gathered in the financial hub Shanghai, one of multiple major cities where protests broke out following a deadly fire on November 24 at an apartment block in the far western region of Xinjiang, reports CNN.

The fire appeared to act as a catalyst for searing public anger over China's strict zero-Covid measures after videos emerged that seemed to suggest lockdown measures delayed firefighters from reaching the victims.