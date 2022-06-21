Yoga enthusiasts across world celebrate International Day of Yoga with outdoor sessions

The event was marked this year under the theme "Yoga for Humanity".

A series of outdoor yoga events have been organised across the UK to mark the International Day of Yoga.

The Indian High Commission in London led the celebrations with community events kicking off since last week, culminating in a central 8th International Day of Yoga event on Tuesday at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, known as Neasden Temple, in London.

This year the theme is Yoga for Humanity. As the Honourable Prime Minister has said, Yoga is not just about exercise, it's a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, with the world and with nature, said Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar.

The Nehru Centre in London, the cultural wing of the High Commission, has organised "Yoga Session and Guided Meditation" with SRMD Yoga centre in the UK, with a series of yoga demonstrations being recorded at iconic London monuments such as Trafalgar Square, London Eye, Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and the Tower of London.

It culminated in a special Yoga In London video, depicting yoga sessions at the various monuments beginning with a gathering of hundreds at Holland Park in central London on Friday.

Indian consulates across different parts of the UK similarly organised open air yoga sessions, after being forced into virtual mode due to the pandemic over the last few years.

Across Europe, the Embassy of India in The Hague, Netherlands, celebrated the 8th International Day of Yoga at Atrium City Hall on Friday.

The event saw the participation of more than 500 yoga enthusiasts and practitioners from across the Netherlands.

The Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Netherlands, Reenat Sandhu, opened the celebrations with the lighting of the lamp along with senior officials of the government of the Netherlands, who also participated in the yoga session.

