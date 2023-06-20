‘Yoga unites millions of people across globe’

“Yoga offers a haven of calm. It can reduce anxiety and promote mental well-being. It helps us to develop discipline and patience. It connects us to our planet, which so badly needs our protection. And it reveals our common humanity - helping us to understand that despite our differences, we are one,” Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General further urged everyone to embrace the spirit of unity and resolve to build a better and more harmonious world.

“On this International Day of Yoga, let us embrace the spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people, planet and ourselves,” he added.