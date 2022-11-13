Yoon, Biden vow to respond with overwhelming force if N Korea uses nuclear weapons

"President Yoon asked President Biden to continue to take an interest so that a stronger and more effective extended deterrence regime can be established," the presidential office said. "President Biden reaffirmed the US' ironclad defence and extended deterrence commitment to South Korea, and called for continuing close consultations on ways to strengthen extended deterrence."

The two leaders also addressed South Korea's concerns about the US Inflation Reduction Act, which gives tax credits only to electric vehicles assembled in North America, raising concerns it could act as a trade barrier for South Korean auto companies.

"President Biden said South Korean businesses contribute greatly to the US economy in areas including autos and electric batteries, and that the IRA's implementation should be discussed in consideration of that," the presidential office said.

The summit lasted 50 minutes, which was 20 minutes longer than scheduled, and also covered the allies' cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Yoon explained South Korea's new Indo-Pacific strategy, saying it has decided to formally participate in the Partners in the Blue Pacific initiative launched by the US and other countries. The two leaders agreed to meet again in Washington next year to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the alliance. Yoon also congratulated Biden on the upcoming wedding of his granddaughter, and the US president expressed his special thanks.