YouTube to make educational content more accessible, interactive

San Francisco, Sep 9: Google-owned YouTube is introducing new products that will allow learners to explore subjects they are passionate about and creators to provide structured learning content.
The platform is announcing updates to make educational content more accessible and interactive for learners while helping learning creators thrive on YouTube.
"To improve the YouTube experience in educational environments, we are launching YouTube Player for Education -- a new YouTube embedded player that shows content on commonly used education apps without distractions like ads, external links or recommendations," Jonathan Katzman, Director of Product Management, YouTube Learning, said in a blogpost.