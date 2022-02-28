Zelenksy says next 24 hours crucial for Ukraine

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson that "the next 24 hours" would be a "crucial period" for Ukraine as its conflict with Russia continues, RT reported.

Downing Street revealed in a statement that Zelensky told the prime minister he "believed the next 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine," while Johnson "said he would do all he could to help ensure defensive aid from the UK and allies reached Ukraine."