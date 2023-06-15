Zelensky, IAEA chief discuss security risks to Zaporizhzhia nuke plant

During the talks on Tuesday, Zelensky said that the security risks to the plant have significantly increased due to the destruction of the dam and the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ZNPP, which has been controlled by Russian forces since March 2022, is located some 140 km northeast of the Kakhovka plant.

Zelensky welcomed the presence of the IAEA's inspectors at the ZNPP and Grossi's intention to personally visit the plant to assess the situation on the ground.