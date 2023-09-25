Airtel launches Airtel IQ Reach

Srinagar: Bharti Airtel today, announced the launch of Airtel IQ Reach, a first-of-its-kind self-serve marketing communications platform, which will enable brands/ companies to drive targeted customer engagements through personalised communications.

As per the statement, launched under Airtel IQ, the world’s first network-embedded Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Airtel IQ Reach is an intuitive platform that will enable small and medium businesses to make the most of their marketing investments as they engage with target customers in a cost-effective manner with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans.

Abhishek Biswal, Head – Digital Products & Services, Airtel Business, said, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We have designed Airtel IQ Reach especially for the SMB segment to enable them to elevate their customer communication.”

“The platform leverages cutting-edge technology along with Airtel’s strengths of infrastructure, data and engineering expertise to facilitate enterprises in targeted customer communications. Our customers can now capitalise on the platform for their business growth even as they reduce their customer acquisition costs and target the right audience at the right time with the right personalised communication through our innovative solution.”