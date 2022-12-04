Decorsmith inaugurated at Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 4:An exclusive home decor and furnishing store- multi, Decorsmith- a story of homes, was inaugurated on Sunday at Kanispora area of Baramulla.
The showroom is owned by Musab Bin Gayas, an engineering graduate from Baramulla town. The decor showroom is situated in the Kanispora area near JET College.
The showroom was inaugurated by his father Gayas Din Mufti and the ceremony was attended by people from all walks of town who had come to extend best wishes to the owner for the new venture.
Those who attended the inaugural ceremony extended their best wishes to Musab for his new venture.
After completing his B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from NIT Srinagar in 2012, Musab had the opportunity of working in and outside India for various years.
“I have five years experience in the furnishing business and that is why I decided to set up my showroom which deals with furnishing, and home interior decor,” Musab told Greater Kashmir.
“At this store, our aim is that our customer gets valuable products with all qualities. I was interested in this business because it is my passion,” he said.
From purchase to planning and to execution, Musab works with passion in this business.
“Earning profit has not been my only goal in this business. But I work with passion,” he said, adding that J&K has a scarcity of government jobs and the private sector is yet to flourish here but there are people who have set up their business with meagre resources and now their turnover is in crores.