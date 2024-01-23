Doda Jan 22: In a commendable initiative, the State Bank of India (SBI) and Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) Doda have collaborated to launch a 30-day Tailoring course for women in the remote and inaccessible village of Dhadkai-B of Bhalessa Block.

The initiative, financially supported by NABARD, aims to empower women of one of the remotest villages in the region by imparting them Skill training.

The skill development programme was inaugurated by Tariq Parvez Qazi, District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO), signifying the official commencement of the 30-day Women’s Tailor batch.

The event was graced by the presence of Director RSETI Doda, Rajesh Kumar, and the local Sarpanch, Lateef. The registration for the program saw enthusiastic participation, with 35 applicants, including specially-abled women who are deaf and mute.

Notably, this initiative aligns with the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute’s objective of fostering self-employment and skill development in rural areas. By extending its reach to a village as remote as Dhadkai-B, the program exemplifies the commitment to inclusivity, aiming to empower women, including those with special needs, through vocational training and financial support.