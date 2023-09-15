Govt again tests 'emergency alert system', sends sample message to several users

A loud beep and a flash with the words "emergency alert: severe" were received by users across the country.

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to the TEST Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," read the flash message.

It was sent at 12.19 p.m. on all Android phones through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication.